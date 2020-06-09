Salmon Arm Waterslides plan to open on June 27, with full COVID-19 protocols in place. (Salmon Arm Waterslides photo)

Salmon Arm Waterslides to splash into summer come late June

Owner says protocols for preventing spread of COVID-19 will be in place

Come the end of June, options in Salmon Arm for splishing and splashing outside of your bathtub will be expanding.

Gord Erickson, owner of Salmon Arm Waterslides, confirms that his business will be opening on June 27.

He said measures are being put in place to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

The table set-up at the waterslides will be expanded to about three times usual size to allow safe distances between patrons.

Staff will be at the bottom of the slides to ensure people go up more slowly with space between them.

Erickson said reports have shown that chlorine reduces the risk of transmission in pools.

“Especially exterior ones, they’re not at high risk at all.”

Doors that previously allowed people to go through either way will now separate traffic in from traffic out.

Read more: Salmon Arm gets look at new rec centre options

Read more: History mystery – Mammoth-sized lake discovered at Shuswap Lake

Santizing washrooms will be stepped up.

Erickson said the health authority monitors facilities such as his, and have required an action safety plan regarding the coronavirus. Normal testing will be carried out.

With Alberta tourists not being allowed to come to town, he doesn’t expect to make a profit, a reality which is often the norm for the waterslide.

“I don’t usually make money but the community loves it, the kids love it; it’s kept running for that.”

He said he’s doing it because the community could use a kind of morale boost.

“The kids so badly need it and the parents too.”

Starting June 27, Salmon Arm Waterslides will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna developer recognized as Canadian top 100 employer

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Waterslides to splash into summer come late June

Owner says protocols for preventing spread of COVID-19 will be in place

South Shuswap incorporation study on hold due to COVID-19

Current restrictions prevent public open house events, information sessions

Shuswap Lake level dips slightly, may increase with weekend rain

Water levels stabilized, cooler temperatures help prevent further flooding activity

Column: Volunteers wanted for new Shuswap Economic Development Society

CSRD creates arms-length non-profit society representing electoral areas

Salmon Arm RCMP provide list of seized items to be returned

Bicycles, fishing rods, golf clubs and more in police possession

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Boiling water advised for Killiney Beach customers

Advisory issued for 290 customers of Killiney Beach system after control room work finished June 9

‘We hear your cry’ says South Okanagan immigrant organization

“Racism, discrimination, intolerance – this negative mindset … has no place in Canadian society.”

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

Dyer: Buying a tankless water heater

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Canadian icon Rick Mercer to address UBC Okanagan graduates

Rick Mercer is best known as the host of the Rick Mercer Report on CBC

Kelowna International Airport director on changes due to COVID-19

Flight service continues to operate at a limited capacity and will expand as more cities reopen

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Horoscopes for the week of June 9

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read