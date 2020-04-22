Bulldogs Fitness and Boxing Centre in Salmon Arm held a Food Bank challenge for its participants who have been keeping fit through online classes. Lots of food and $1,065 in donations were raised. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs Boxing supplements training schedule with food challenge

Fitness and boxing business adds food bank fundraiser to fitness routine

Although Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre’s HIT2FIT Roaring 20’s Gala was postponed because of COVID-19, the fitness and fun continues.

Participants have remained in training in a modified way through virtual classes. They’ve also been assigned challenges, the most recent being a food bank fundraiser.

Each participant was to set out a box or basket by their front door every morning during the week and bring it in during the evening. They were to place a call-out to friends and families on social media to fill the basket. Bonus points were awarded to those who were able to ‘catch’ (on camera) their gift-bearing friends. while waving thanks through the window.

They were equal to the challenge. Along with food, $1,065 in donations was raised.

Read more: COVID-19 pushes Salmon Arm boxing coach into students’ living rooms

Read more: Fight night – Salmon Arm boxers punch it up for a good cause


