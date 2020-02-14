VIDEO: Salmon Arm’s downtown welcomes new business neighbours on Alexander

Offerings include handmade soaps, hot shaves, spray tans and landscaping

Downtown Salmon Arm’s business community has expanded with three new neighbouring shops on Alexander Street.

The Mossy Stump Soap Co. opened its doors at 231B Alexander on Thursday, Feb. 13. Owner Jannis Zimmer said she moved the business, and her family, from Hope, B.C., to Salmon Arm to be closer to her daughter and new grandchild.

Customers walking into the store are immediately greeted by a dazzling display of Zimmer’s handmade colourful creations, a fragrant mix of soaps, bath bombs and other vegan products.

“We try to be as eco-friendly as possible, very minimal packaging,” explained Zimmer, whose products also include body oils, body creams, bath salts, bath fizzies and more.

“You can’t come in thinking it’s going to be a scent free store.”

Next door to Zimmer is another downtown newcomer, Louis Daoud and his New Wave Barbershop.

Daoud specializes in men’s cuts, facials, hot shaves, fades and beard shape ups. He recently arrived from Edmonton where he cut hair for seven to eight years.

“I got into it starting with my uncle – I worked with him for a few years and he taught me how to cut hair,” said Daoud, who wanted to open his own business and decided to do it in Salmon Arm after spending several summers here.

“I just wanted to move out here and be part of the community and open up a shop and be grow with the community,” said Daoud.

Just north of Daoud and Zimmer, at 261 Alexander, are neighbours Shane Hansen and Ashley Carroll. The address serves as Hansen’s office for his landscaping company, B.O.S.S. Landscaping Ltd., and is where Carroll operates Deluxe Tanning which offers a tanning bed, spray tanning and teeth whitening. Hansen, a Red Seal heavy equipment operator, provides the gamut of landscaping services, from yardwork and retaining walls to deck and fence construction, as well as snow removal in the winter.

Hansen said he and Carroll shared a business space in Fort St. John before relocating to Salmon Arm two years ago. Though he has family in the area, the move, said Hansen, was driven largely by their love for the area.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
B.C. legislature braces for next protest, a budget-day forest industry rally

Just Posted

VIDEO: Salmon Arm’s downtown welcomes new business neighbours on Alexander

Offerings include handmade soaps, hot shaves, spray tans and landscaping

Live music to heat up South Shuswap community halls

Small Hall Music Crawl kicks off with local talent at Carlin Hall

VIDEO: Shuswap resident finds wide-eyed surprise in chicken coop

Tiny raptor likely in search of a small rodent for supper

Shuswap residents share how they found their valentine

Reconnecting with math-class crush leads to lasting relationship

Sicamous seeks end to delays on bridge replacement project

Regulatory steps make a start date on the project uncertain

Fashion Fridays: Apple body types: What you need to know

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Presentation in Summerland will focus on fire safety measures

Organizers say precautions can reduce risk of damage during wildfire season

Update: Single lane southbound reopens on Coquihalla after semi flips

The Merritt to Hope southbound stretch closed after accident around 9 a.m. on long weekend Friday

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Province to count Okanagan’s homeless

Volunteers will conduct counts in Vernon, Penticton, Kelowna and other communities this spring

B.C. legislature braces for next protest, a budget-day forest industry rally

Logging truck convoy returning with ‘working forest’ petition

Salmon Arm Royals undefeated in Williams Lake tournament

Shuswap contingent takes gold in 10 team contest

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Travel restrictions during outbreak needless and illegal, global law experts say

World Health Organization has advised against travel restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak

Most Read