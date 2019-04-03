Salmon Arm’s Sheri Hamilton named HR professional of the year

Sheri Hamilton of SASCU receives the 2019 Award of Excellence – HR Professional of the Year from Donna Koop, Executive HR Relationship Manager, ADP WFN Comprehensive Services. (Photo contributed)

A Salmon Arm human resources professional has been recognized as a standout in her field.

Sheri Hamilton, who works for SASCU has been awarded the the 2019 Award of Excellence – HR Professional of the Year by the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of British Columbia and Yukon. This annual distinction recognizes an exemplary HR professional who embodies the HR profession – demonstrating leadership on personal and professional levels and achieving business results.

“Sheri has made significant contributions to our business over the past three years with the greatest impacts being in 2018,” said Barry Delaney, chief executive officer of SASCU Financial Group in a press release following Hamilton’s nomination.

“I am proud to have her on my team and I firmly believe she represents the quality and attributes that the CPHR is looking for in determining the HR Professional of the Year.”

Hamilton was presented the award, in front of more than 1,000 of her peers at a special ceremony, held during the CPHR BC and Yukon’s annual conference and tradeshow in Vancouver.

“Hamilton’s passion for keeping people top of mind, shines strong in the community of Salmon Arm. When the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union (SASCU) acquired a new business in July of 2018 — a first for the credit union — Hamilton, as associate vice-president of HR, led the people side of the transition, successfully retaining employees from the acquisition and doubling the staff and revenues of SASCU’s Insurance division,” a statement from CPHR BC and Yukon reads.

“How wonderful it is to see a long-standing designated member as the recipient of this years’ HR Professional of the Year Award,” says Anthony Ariganello, CEO and president of CPHR BC and Yukon. “Sheri not only manages complex people challenges at SASCU, but is instrumental in also leading non-HR projects to success.”

The release from SASCU states Hamilton is appreciated for her versatility, capability and dedication to the HR profession, both within SASCU and the community as a whole. Hamilton works to develop and mentor her own team and emerging HR professionals such as the pair of UBC Okanagan students who job shadow with her.

