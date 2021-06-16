Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Rosy Mounce

Rosy Mounce was recognized as one the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Rosy Mounce, one of 20 young community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s inaugural Top 20 Under 40 program.

Born and raised in Salmon Arm, Rosy Mounce never had grand dreams of a career in insurance while growing up.

But what started off as a plan to get practical experience in an office setting after graduating high school quickly turned into a realization that her dream job was right in front of her.

Since becoming an insurance broker in 2003, Rosy has worked with various agencies, finally landing at CapriCMW in 2018 and serving the commercial and business community. With an office based out of the Innovation Centre and a parent company whose work culture aligns with her own values, Rosy has found the work/life balance that so many people strive for.

In a world where women are expected to work like they don’t have kids, and parent like they don’t have careers, it can be overwhelming and incredibly hard to find that harmony. The business insurance industry has allowed her to set her own hours, find solutions for small business, spend time with her family, and continually give back to the community.

Not only was she designated a member of the Chairman’s Circle for success in sales by the Canadian Broker Network, Rosy also gives back to her community. She has been an active volunteer with Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, Golf for Kids, Variety Show of Hearts, Shuswap Trail Alliance, Coldest Night of the Year, and the Tsusts’weye Women’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Network.

All of these opportunities allow Rosy to give back to the city she loves and share with others what her experience has taught her.

For Rosy, the best part of this career is seeing the impact she can make for local business owners. When she can take care of their insurance needs, it allows business owners to focus on running and growing their own business.

“When I see businesses that I insure listed as sponsors of community events or volunteering with kids sports, it makes me feel so proud, and I just want to find more ways to help them be successful,” she said.

The insurance industry has provided ample opportunity for personal and professional growth, with no end in sight. And she gets to do it all right here, in her hometown.

Rosy is not just a leader in her industry, but a leader in the community as a whole. Her desire and willingness to share knowledge about everything from business insurance to the best place to camp makes her a local treasure, and so well deserving of the Top 20 under 40 distinction.

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40 program was launched this year by Dustin Serviss of Serviss Wealth Management, in partnership with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, to acknowledge outstanding individuals, role models, mentors and community builders over the age of 18 and under 40. The top 20 were selected from individuals nominated by the public. For more information, visit salmonarmtop20.ca.

