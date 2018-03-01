SASCU CEO Barry Delaney reports to city council on plans for credit union in 2018. (Image contributed)

SASCU CEO talks change to patronage program

Barry Delaney tells city council that money will be reinvested in credit union.

The patronage rebate is no more, but more mobile online services will be offered.

SASCU CEO Barry Delaney came to city council to provide an update on the credit union’s plans for 2018.

Removal of the patronage rebate this year is one of the big changes.

“We had to take a hard look at it. The banking industry has changed and world economies have changed. We know it helps our membership to get a rebate, but does it help the credit union? So we will be reinvesting… It’s a tough one, it’s one of the programs that made us unique in the community.”

He says most financial institutions took a hard look at their programs in 2008 and 2009 and made changes.

Delaney said SASCU employs 140 staff, has a payroll of $8.1 million and pays $310,000 in property taxes. It recently gave a $50,000 grant to the SPCA.

“I feel it’s important to understand SASCU is a community-owned financial institution.”

Related: SPCA wins $50,000 SASCU grant

Ken Hawrys, SASCU’S vice-president of operations and strategy, told council SASCU plans to provide more online mobile banking services. He said that takes time and money, but will make the credit union more relevant.

Mayor Nancy Cooper noted that SASCU has a 50 per cent market share.

“I really appreciate what the credit union does, giving people a choice where they want $50,000 to go.”

Related: SASCU awards $21,000 in local scholarships

Coun. Alan Harrison addressed the patronage withdrawal.

“I’m sure it was a very hard decision and well thought out… When I hear you say that, I think of my dad who is 86 and has been a member for 55 years. He liked getting that little cheque.”

Harrison asked where the investment will go.

“We want to certainly help members with transitions,” Delaney responded. “Those families relied on that cheque – many families had it earmarked.”

He said if a member had known, they would have taken a lower rate on a mortgage or a higher rate on a term.

“So we’re going to give that to them now…”

Investing in members’ digital experience is part of the plan, he said, but also investing in the credit union’s capital base, so “it can weather any storms.”

Investments in training and infrastructure will be made, but the digital changes will be the most visible.

Coun. Kevin Flynn acknowledged that patronage is something people are used to, but said he can attest to how 2008 changed a lot of the world.

“I think if you put back into the community, like the $50,000 to the SPCA, I think to people that’s the differentiation. We are members and you are in the community. So long as you keep supporting the community.”

Delaney said he was dealing with some concerned members who wanted to know what makes SASCU different from other financial institutions.

“I said we are local, the only institution with its head office in the Shuswap. Our presence here, hopefully it makes an impact… That we think is a meaningful difference.”

