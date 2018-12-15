SASCU Christmas tree program runs to Dec. 17

Several businesses doing their part to help out those in need

SASCU branches are drop-off locations for the annual Christmas Gift Tree campaign to provide presents for local children in need.

The Christmas trees in SASCU branches have special tags supplied by the Shuswap Family Resource Centre in Salmon Arm and Sorrento, along with the Eagle Valley Community Resource Centre in Sicamous.

Everyone in the community is welcome to visit SASCU, take a tag, and drop off a gift.

“The Christmas Gift Tree campaign is a great program to help put presents under more family trees this Christmas,” says Barry Delaney, CEO SASCU Financial Group.

Related: Downtown Salmon Arm businesses decorate with the gift of giving

The gift drive is on now until Dec. 17. On the back of each tag is the age and gender of a child.

Simply remove the tag, purchase a gift and drop it off (unwrapped) at one of the Resource Centres, the administration offices of Centenoka Park Mall or the Mall at Piccadilly, or SASCU branches.

“With the recent purchase of Shuswap Insurance, SASCU is excited to expand its area of support,” adds Delaney.

“While families in Enderby are also welcome to register and participate with the Shuswap Family Resource Centre, SASCU donated funds this year to the Enderby & District Community Resource Centre’s Secret Santa program.”

