SASCU gives Shuswap businesses a boost through Support Local BC

Gift cards of $10 and more available for numerous Salmon Arm/Shuswap businesses

Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union offered a good reason for people to shop locally and support businesses and services in the region.

During small business week, Oct. 19 to 24, the credit union provided its members with an exclusive code giving them a $25 discount on purchased of gift cards worth $50 or more for Shuswap businesses featured on Support Local BC, a website designed to help communities and businesses throughout the province to support each other.

“Small businesses are facing unique challenges during these times and we wanted to do something to raise awareness of the great offerings in our region and encourage local shopping,” said SASCU CEO Barry Delaney. “This week-long event offered our members a great deal, while generating $5,000 worth of sales towards local businesses.”

The Salmon Arm-Shuswap section of Support Local BC is sponsored by the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS), Shuswap Tourism, Downtown Salmon Arm and regional Chambers of Commerce. It’s pages include a wide variety of local offerings, all with gift card options starting at $10.

“With Christmas just around the corner, it’s an ideal time for local businesses in the Shuswap to sign up with Support Local BC,” said Morgen Matheson, marketing manager at SAEDS. “It’s a community sponsored platform free to businesses, which generates an additional stream of revenue.

“The platform is great because 100 per cent of the amount spent on gift cards is return to local business.”

Business owners interested in selling gift cards through the easy-to-set-up online platform and find more information at supportlocalbc.com.

