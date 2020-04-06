Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union announced a payment relief program for customers feeling the financial pinch of the COVID-19 crisis on April 6, 2020. (Contributed)

SASCU offers payment relief for customers impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union rolls out mortgage deferral options

Relief is available for Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union customers feeling the financial pinch of the COVID-19 crisis.

On Monday, April 6, the Shuswap-based financial institution announced the launch of its Payment Relief program, created, in the words of SASCU CEO Barry Delaney, to help families and businesses who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of the virus.

““We strive to be our members’ life long financial partner — which is why, in challenging times such as these, we continue to be there for them,” commented Delaney in a related SASCU release.

Read more: Shuswap residents invited to show white heart in support of health-care workers

Read more: Business outlook soft even before shock of COVID-19, Bank of Canada says

The program include mortgage deferral options for up to six months, as well as increased flexibility for existing or new lines of credit to meet cash-flow demands of personal and business members.

“By removing the ‘business-as-usual’ requirements of applications and signatures, we were able to accelerate a remedy for our members’ financial distress,” commented SASCU vice-president of operations and strategy Ken Hawrys.

SASCU members interested in the payment relief program are asked to call 250-832-8011.

To learn more about SASCU’s response to COVID-19, visit sascu.com/COVID-19.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Critic, workers’ group ‘disappointed’ Trudeau chose Amazon to distribute PPE
Next story
Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Just Posted

Okanagan temperatures to be in the double digits all week

Kelowna’s forecast projects a high of 17 degrees on Thursday

Shuswap residents invited to show white heart in support of health-care workers

Emailed messages will be posted at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Salmon Arm Silverbacks remember Humboldt Broncos on anniversary of fatal crash

Sixteen people killed, 13 injured after semi collided with team bus on April 6, 2018

Immunocompromised, at risk Shuswap residents keeping their distance

Family of young heart transplant recipient, asthma sufferer share how they’re coping

Salmon Arm beats Vernon in BCHL video final

Silverbacks to meet Cowichan Valley Capitals in league’s simulated video Fred Page Cup final

WATCH: Kelowna songwriters release health care workers video tribute

The couple recently asked for selfies from frontline workers to include in the music video

Kelowna RCMP seizes guns, illicit drugs following disturbance

RCMP seized three firearms and a variety of suspected illicit and prescription drugs

West Kelowna birthday parades cancelled, Easter drive-by egg hunt still on

West K Party Parades made the decision to keep community safe

Man who allegedly spit on Kelowna cop facing assault charges

‘Spitting on anyone is always a serious assault but to do so in this current pandemic is particularly unacceptable’

Giants Head Grind postponed

Uphill race in Summerland will not proceed due to COVID-19 pandemic

SASCU offers payment relief for customers impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union rolls out mortgage deferral options

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worse

He has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26

Travellers, travel agents ‘in agony’ over refund policies and customer service

Many Canadian carriers are offering customers flights rebookings or travel vouchers — but not refunds

Proximity to border becoming a concern: Osoyoos mayor

Osoyoos residents are concerned about people not quarantining after returning from the U.S.

Most Read