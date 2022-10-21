SASCU unveils legacy sculpture, People Helping People, at Sicamous Beach Park

Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz and SASCU president Barry Delaney listen as artist David Harder details the creation of his sculpture, People Helping People, during an official unveiling of the artwork at Beach Park on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Andrea Horton-Salmon Arm Observer)

A sculpture that’s been turning heads at Sicamous’ Beach Park was formally unveiled in a celebration hosted by SASCU.

Artist David Harder, SASCU president and chief economic officer Barry Delaney and Mayor Terry Rysz were front and centre for the sculpture’s unveiling on Thursday, Oct. 21. Titled People Helping People, the artwork was commissioned by SASCU for a 75th Anniversary Legacy Project, celebrating the credit union’s 75 years in the Shuswap.

“We are delighted by the final piece for its artistic value and for how it reflects SASCU’s story of its formation and spirit,” said Delaney in a related media release. “In 1946, a group of orchardists and farmers recognized they were stronger together. That by connecting assets, values and ideas, they could succeed where alone they struggled.

“The group pooled their funds to help finance others’ aspirations, establishing the region’s first credit union.”

The sculpture includes three giant apples with one figure standing on the apples reaching down to another standing on the ground. Both human-shaped figures are comprised of human silhouettes in various poses.

“We set up at several events to invite people to become part of the legacy by striking a pose for a photo,” explained Harder. “These images formed the silhouettes you see in the piece. We also had people submit historic photos of people and places. Intertwined throughout the structure’s silhouettes are ecological iconography of the region.

“The tall figures encapsulate community and the values of the co-operative, amid the apples which pay homage to SASCU’s orchardist roots.”

SASCU said Beach Park was selected to be home to the artwork at the invite of the District of Sicamous.

“Council is honoured Sicamous was chosen as the location for the SASCU 75th Anniversary Legacy Project,” said Mayor Terry Rysz. “The art installation, which reflects People Helping People, is a welcomed new feature at the Sicamous Beach Park and the district is pleased to have worked with SASCU and the artist David Jacob Harder.”

In June 2021, SASCU was involved in another piece of Sicamous artwork. The SASCU Youth Council selected Eagle River Secondary student Joanne Jankowski as the winner of SASCU’s Leave Your Legacy Project art contest. Jankowski received a $500 term deposit and another $500 for art supplies to create a mural, which was put on display at the school.

