SASCU will be requiring masks on those visiting its premises come Sept. 14, 2020. (File photo)

SASCU will be joining those Shuswap businesses requiring masks

Masks will be required when visiting the credit union’s location as of Sept. 14.

SASCU will soon be requiring masks on its premises.

SASCU issued a news release on Sept. 8 stating: “In SASCU Financial Group’s continued commitment to the safety and wellness of our staff and members, SASCU is requiring all visitors to wear masks as of Sept. 14.

“This matches expectations introduced at several other businesses recently and reflects the evolving recommendations from health authorities. Unless alone in an office, staff have been required to wear masks since Sept. 8 to complement the other preventative measures introduced during COVID-19.”

CEO Barry Delaney said he appreciates members’ and clients’ support of their role in the safety measures.

“It is actions like this that will help control the infection numbers in the community, helping protect our staff, our members, our loved ones,” he said.

Visitors who arrive without a mask at any SASCU location will be provided one as people get used to the change. Staff may request those conducting business to briefly pull down their mask for identification purposes.

The news release states that alternative service options include drive-through or outdoor ATMs, banking apps and online banking. Advisor appointments are also available by phone and video.

For more information, go to: sascu.com/COVID-19.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Most Read