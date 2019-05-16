Savour the long weekend with wine in the Okanagan

Mission Hill is hosting the Farm to Table Market and Lunch

What better way to spend the May Long weekend in the Okanagan than with wine and good food.

This May 19, sit down for an al fresco lunch featuring an outdoor market and sip the latest spring released wine from Mission Hill, in West Kelowna.

The Farm to Table Market and Lunch, will include a three-course meal made with local ingredients, paired with Mission Hill spring releases.

Sunday is forecast to be 19 C with a mix of sun and cloud, the perfect weather to enjoy the best the Okanagan has to offer.

Tickets for the event are $149 per person and are available at missionhillwinery.com

READ MORE: Leased land makes Radical Bloom possible for young farmers

READ MORE: Mom makes Okanagan lifestyle clothing

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Body of man who fell on a trail in the Sicamous Creek area recovered

A 19 person team recovered the body from 300 feet down a steep hillside

Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Send the kids to camp this summer at the Epic Sports Academy

Both camps are offered in Salmon Arm and Armstrong

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Keep your umbrellas handy, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend.

VIDEO: Highschool students take plastic recycling enterprise to ‘Dragons Den’

Rutland Senior Secondary girls present ‘Operation Take Two’

The Old Guys reunite to play out spring

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts June 13 concert at Nexus

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

‘What’s your number?’: Advocates urge Canadians to check their blood pressure

May 17 is World Hypertension Day, marked to spread awareness on the risks of high blood pressure

B.C. Mounties replace 91-year-old grandma’s stolen hanging flower basket

Mrs. Watson had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

Savour the long weekend with wine in the Okanagan

Mission Hill is hosting the Farm to Table Market and Lunch

Most Read