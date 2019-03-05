A home in Belcarra, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-John Lehmann)

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Seniors who own rustic cabins in a remote area near Vancouver say they face thousands of dollars in speculation taxes even though their properties are not suitable rental homes.

Retired school teacher Charline Robson says she lives in a basement suite in Burnaby but now faces a $6,000 speculation tax bill this year because the rustic cabin she inherited in the village of Belcarra is empty much of the year and not up for rent.

READ MORE: Letters on way to all homeowners in B.C. speculation tax communities

Robson, who says she already pays annual property taxes for the cabin of about $12,000, was at the legislature on Tuesday, calling the tax ridiculous because her cabin is not insulated and does not have water, sewer or street service.

Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says the Belcarra seniors are not property speculators, but they face the tax because their roughly finished cabins are not on the rental market.

Belcarra Mayor Neil Belenkie says efforts to exempt his community from the tax have been rejected by Finance Minister Carole James.

The NDP government introduced the speculation and vacancy tax to reduce the number of empty homes in most B.C. urban areas.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
China revokes Canadian canola permit as dispute escalates

Just Posted

Smoke takes toll on summer visitor numbers

Mobile Visitor Centre touted as great boost for exposing tourists to local amenities

Stolen giant hamburger returned with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Kelowna’s Sikhs countering racist acts of vandalism

A Sikh ‘Community Open House’ will be held Thursday

Get healthy this March during nutrition month

Join Interior Health celebrate healthy eating habits for ‘March Nutrition Month’

Long-term fix demanded for Highway 1 potholes

Salmon Arm resident reports seeing potholes patched over and over

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago

Kamloops 7-Eleven robbed at knife point

Kamloops RCMP are looking for publics help locating suspect

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

Through Black Spruce, film adaptation of Giller Prize-winning novel, to play the Classic

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Okanagan Valley referenced as “exciting place to travel to drink wine”

The list, compiled by Matador Network, features seven wine regions to visit in 2019

Great Okanagan Beer Festival announces music line up

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines will take the stage for the main event

Most Read