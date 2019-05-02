Service helps individuals and couples reach their goals

Merel Voth offers individual and couples counselling through her newly opened Lakeside Counselling Services, operating in Salmon Arm out of the hOurSpace on 4th Street below Scotiabank. (Photo contributed)

Merel Voth wants to help Shuswap residents – individuals and couples – reach their goals by providing a different, fresh perspective.

To do that, Voth has opened Lakeside Counselling Services, based out of the hOurSpace at 331 4th St. NE, below Scotiabank. She offers individual and couples counselling.

“My philosophy is to see all challenges as opportunities for greatness and growth,” says Voth. “I am particularly skilled in the areas of: life transitions, depression, anxiety, work/life balance, grief, loss and personal growth/development.

“I am a certified counsellor with the BCSW (BC College of Social Workers) and want to help individuals and couples/families work through difficult moments and stay connected.”

Voth says her commitment is to provide a safe, genuine, empathetic, therapeutic environment where you are honored and feel empowered to explore your emotional and spiritual world. Collaboratively, she will determine therapy goals and implement techniques and strategies promoting positive, effective change.

Voth says she utilizes a solution-focused and values-based approach honed by 11 years of experience in the public, private and non-profit sectors.

People can self-refer, and book appointments by calling 250-253-3813 or book online at lakesidecounsellingservices.com.

