Shuswap Cider Company and U Grow Girl form fruitful partnership

From left, Leha Marshall, Crystall Wood, Kailee Amlin, Lindsay Wong and Gena Ginn collaborate in a fundraiser that involves partial sales from a new haskap cider helping to support a retreat for women survivors of sexual abuse. (Photo contributed)

A Salmon Arm cidery has partnered with local haskap berry producers U Grow Girl to create a flavourful fundraising opportunity.

Shuswap Cider Company recently unveiled its latest creation, a purple-hued haskap cider created by berries produced at a family farm in Grandview Bench that’s home to U Grow Girl.

Founded by Leha Marshall and sister-in-law Crystal Wood, U Grow Girl sells what it produces to support its Time to Heal retreat for women who are survivors of sexual abuse.

“It was a pretty incredible collaboration and amazing as women supporting women,” said Marshall of Shuswap Cider Company’s owners, Lindsay Wong, Kailee Amlin and Gena Ginn. “What they did was create a special haskap cider where a dollar from every litre is being donated to fund the Time To Heal retreat.”

Board members for the Shuswap Women Who Wine Society, Wong, Amlin and Ginn connected with Marshall and Wood at one of the society’s Community Giving events, where non-profit groups are invited to talk about their current projects. Event participants, who have donated money into a pot, vote by secret ballot on how that money raised will be awarded, with 80 per cent going to the winner and 10 per cent to each runner up.

“They actually donated, through their Women Who Wine organization, just under $5,000 towards the retreat,” said Marshall. “It’s been amazing getting to know all of these women and entrepreneurs, and it’s just ended up being a fantastic collaboration for us.”

Wong said the local haskap berries make for a delicious cider, which is being sold by the glass in Shuswap Cider Company’s tasting room. It’s also available to take home in growlers. In addition to buying the berries from U Grow Girl, 50 cents from the sale of each glass and $1 from each growler will be given to the retreat.

“We actually are going to be canning it at the end of November,” said Wong, adding proceeds from the sales of cans will also go to U Grow Girl.

