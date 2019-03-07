Relan Johanson, Laureen Shannon and Lana Fitt are among many Okanagan College students and community members involved in the Launch-a-Preneur program in Salmon Arm. Since 2012 they have helped many businesses get off the ground and created a network of support and advice for local entrepreneurs. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap entrepreneurs go head to head in business competition

Launch-a-Preneur season five gets close to the main event

Shuswap entrepreneurs will have their chance to battle it out for the intrigue of the crowd – and a chance at a big boost to their business – during the fifth rendition of Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur, March 14.

The program has become a launching point for several local businesses in the Shuswap area, including the Elderberry Grove farm, Intwined Fibre Arts and Winebox Sweets. It is run out of Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus with support from the Enactus group, Salmon Arm Economic Development and other community groups, working since 2012 to ensure a thriving climate for new business ventures.

Nearly 100 jobs have been created as a result and, according to Salmon Arm Economic Development Society manager Lana Fitt, the success rate for businesses participating in the program is close to 90 per cent.

Read More: Giving business a boost in the Shuswap

“The most amazing part of the Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur program is how our community comes together to support these teams. The support extends well beyond the program and the prize packages, and sees our community following their progress for years to come,” Fitt says. “The whole Shuswap gets behind these entrepreneurs and creates a supportive environment to foster their start-up.”

During the Final Night Competition at the Salmar Classic Theatre in Salmon Arm, which kicks off March 14, participants will present their final pitches and detail the progress made towards their business, much like the popular programs Dragon’s Den or Shark Tank.

Entrants in season five include an up-and-coming cosmetics brand, a health and wellness focused coaching program, an educational childrens book, a Japanese-inspired Canadian barley tea and other budding business ideas.

Prizes are awarded by judges for their top three selections based on the pitch, business plan and progress made on each group’s project, which contribute capital, consultation and marketing support to the winners. In addition, the audience has a chance to vote on an additional winner, and a prize is given to the team which presents the most environmentally sustainable project.

Read More: Taking a trip to Salmon Arm’s Elderberry Grove

Doors open at the Salmar Classic for the Final Night Competition at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. For more information or to reserve tickets before they sell out, visit www.launch-a-preneur.ca.

 

Val Hillicker and Lilli the duck show Layla McMillan how to stand up to bullies during the Launch-a Preneur sneak peak event at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Sept. 9. Hillicker has created a children’s book she hopes will help address bullying in schools. The book is Hilliker’s entry for this years Launch-a-Preneur competition, which will be held at the Salmar Classic on March 14. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
iPhone sales are falling, and Apple’s app fees might be next

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man wants to inspire autistic community with TED Talk

Brody Butts will be speaking on self advocacy for people with autism

Shuswap entrepreneurs go head to head in business competition

Launch-a-Preneur season five gets close to the main event

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Start digging, it’s going to be a snowy drive to work

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

Vipers hang on to early lead to make playoff series 3-1 against Silverbacks

Defensive play, steady goaltending keeps Vernon ahead of Salmon Arm

Founder of Me Too movement speaks in Kelowna

Tarana Burke says the movement has the ability to shift society’s perception of sexual violence

Severe weather kills more than 20 in U.S.

At least 36 tornados have touched down in the Southeast U.S.

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Okanagan College Enactus teams going to nationals

The students will attend nationals in Vancouver in May

Pitching sustainability: co-housing project gathers significant interest in Kelowna

The auditorium seats in The Innovation Centre were nearly full during a co-housing forum

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

Most Read