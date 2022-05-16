Shuswap grocer recognized again at Independent Grocers of the Year awards

Blind Bay Village Grocer managers Peggy Toole and Brenda Szlabon accept their winning plaque on April 25 in Vancouver from Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers presenters president Tom Shurrie and Tony Chapman. (Photo contributed)

The Blind Bay Village Grocer has done it again.

At the Independent Grocer of the Year Awards, this year for 2021 as the pandemic forced the postponement of the event, the store earned two awards.

One was a Platinum Achievement Award (a 10-year award of merit) as well as the Hall of Fame Award, which is given to a store which has won three golds or two golds and a platinum. The awards went to James Inglis, Doug Nakano and team.

Accepting the large plaques on April 25 in Vancouver were store managers Peggy Toole and Brenda Szlabon.

Responses on social media to their wins, some of which follow, were nothing but good.

“Congratulations to everyone that works at the store. Staff are friendly and helpful…..you’re all winners.”

“So well-deserved. I love shopping there every time we visit friends at the lake. It’s an amazing place and the bakery blows my mind for a small community.”

“That’s fantastic! Always appreciate all of you for all that you do! Never have I ever seen a store of this size that offers so much with a team that is so friendly and professional each and every day! Bravo.”

The gala took place in conjunction with Grocery & Specialty Food West 2022, the Western Canada grocery conference and trade show with 300 grocers, suppliers and distributors participating.

According to its website, each year the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers Awards Program recognizes the success of outstanding independent retailers, as well as offering insights into innovations that are enhancing the way retailers compete.

