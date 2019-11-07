Shuswap hairdressers entangled in colouring competition

Two Shuswap hairdressers seek community support for submissions to a hair colouring competition where the top prize is worth over $2,000.
On Friday, Nov. 8, voting closes for Salon Magazine’s Elumen ‘So You Think You Can Colour?’ photo competition, in which Rae Strahan and Marika Wiebe have submitted examples of their work.
The competition began Sept. 25 in conjunction with Goldwell hair products and competitors were to use specific lines of products for their submissions. Both Strahan and Wiebe are hairdressers at Tangles Salon at The Mall at Piccadilly in Salmon Arm.
The grand prize consists of a flight voucher to Toronto, a three-night stay in a hotel and $1,000 worth of training with Goldwell Academy.
