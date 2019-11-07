Shuswap hairdressers entangled in colouring competition

Marina Aylen models Rae Strahan’s hair colouring for Salon Magazine’s Elumen ‘So You Think You Can Colour?’ photo competition. (Marika Wiebe)

Two Shuswap hairdressers seek community support for submissions to a hair colouring competition where the top prize is worth over $2,000.

On Friday, Nov. 8, voting closes for Salon Magazine’s Elumen ‘So You Think You Can Colour?’ photo competition, in which Rae Strahan and Marika Wiebe have submitted examples of their work.

Read more: Lia Crowe’s Life and Style with Trish Monkhouse

Read more: Naturally beautiful hair

The competition began Sept. 25 in conjunction with Goldwell hair products and competitors were to use specific lines of products for their submissions. Both Strahan and Wiebe are hairdressers at Tangles Salon at The Mall at Piccadilly in Salmon Arm.

The grand prize consists of a flight voucher to Toronto, a three-night stay in a hotel and $1,000 worth of training with Goldwell Academy.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.