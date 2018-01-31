Shuswap home captures gold

This past Saturday was a big night for Hindbo Construction.

The Shuswap-based, family-owned construction company’s Eagle Bay Retreat won Gold ‘Excellence in Single Family Detached Home,’ for homes in the $750,000 to $1 million price range, at the 2018 Tommie Awards.

Designed to take in as much of the lake view as possible without looking out of place in the surrounding forest, the home features a West Coast contemporary style: a 1,722-square-foot open concept main floor; a self-contained 1,600-square-foot lower level with heated, polished concrete floors; and exterior finishes of local cedar siding, cedar railings, Douglas fir timber framing and clear cedar soffits. The home also has access to 230 feet of waterfront.

“We knew it looked good on paper but never could have imagined how good it would turn out in the end,” says Coady Hindbo. “Pairing a great design with great clients really made the process an easy one.”

Put on by the Canadian Home Builders Association for the Central Okanagan, the Tommie Awards recognizes the best-of-the-best home builders for excellence in more than 40 different categories. From interior and landscape design, to marketing, to residential planning, categories cover nearly every aspect of home construction.

Industry professionals are brought in from outside the Okanagan to decide on a winner in each category. Over three days, the judges spend hours rigorously examining all entries in all categories until up to five finalists are chosen for each category, from which the gold winners are selected.