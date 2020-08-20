Mike Brasseur catches air on his sled as part of a classic snowmobile event at the Burner. (File photo)

Shuswap landmark the Burner Grille up for sale

Malakwa restaurant built in former beehive burner on the market

A prominent Highway 1 landmark in the Shuswap may change hands soon.

The Burner Grille in Malakwa, as well as the home it shares a property with, are up for sale. The properties at 4260/4268 Oxbow Frontage Road are listed at $750,000.

The listing notes the 55-seat pub and restaurant could easily be repurposed to some other commercial, retail or industrial use.

The Burner is well known both for its food, which was featured on the Food Network television series “You’ve Gotta Eat Here,” and for its architecture. The restaurant was built inside a towering beehive burner of the sort once used for burning off wood waste. It stands along the frontage road adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway near the Malakwa Supermarket.

Read More: Revelstoke Snowmobile Club adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

Read More: RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Inside, the bar and restaurant sports a large stone fireplace, wooden beams and a high ceiling. Upstairs there is a room with billiards and shuffleboard tables. The real estate listing states the commercial kitchen was updated in 2017.

The house, located at the rear of the Burner, is a triplex made up of three separate suites, each with their own entrance. The five-acre property between the beehive burner and the house once used as a strawberry farm.

The Burner was purchased in May 2016 from its original owner Ray Hansen, who used 1,140 pounds of welding rod in the structure’s renovation. In addition to serving as a restaurant, the site was also used to host a chainsaw carving competition and a classic snowmobile race.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The well-known Burner Grille is up for sale. (Damon Stamboulieh/Facebook)

Previous story
City-centre businesses mount slower recovery than rural areas, CFIB says

Just Posted

Shuswap landmark the Burner Grille up for sale

Malakwa restaurant built in former beehive burner on the market

Fort St. John man dies in single-vehicle crash in Turtle Valley

Chase RCMP report the driver was not wearing a seat belt

Police locate parent of young child found alone on Chase Falkland Road

Ambulance personnel called in to assess condition of child and parent

United Way supports Okanagan charities

United Way Southern Interior BC invests more than $1 million with 90+ regional groups

Salmon Arm resident’s donations support restaurants, food bank through COVID-19 pandemic

Maureen Fisher has been buying large numbers of gift cards to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Motte tallies 2 as Canucks rally for 4-3 NHL playoff win over Blues

Vancouver takes 3-2 series lead over St. Louis

Federal offender not found after Vernon police search

Man wanted by police has links to Armstrong and lengthy court record

Hundreds to endure another sleepless night as Penticton wildfire continues to grow

Mount Christie fire roughly 1,400 hectares in size as crews work to gain control of blaze

Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of lost ring

Are you missing a ring?

Penticton mayor, resident speak about evacuation experience

Over 300 properties in the Heritage Hill area are under an evacuation order

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

One person killed in fiery crash on Highway 3 in Princeton

One person was killed Wednesday (Aug.19) in a crash on Highway 3… Continue reading

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

Most Read