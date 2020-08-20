Shuswap landmark the Burner Grille up for sale

Malakwa restaurant built in former beehive burner on the market

Mike Brasseur catches air on his sled as part of a classic snowmobile event at the Burner. (File photo)

A prominent Highway 1 landmark in the Shuswap may change hands soon.

The Burner Grille in Malakwa, as well as the home it shares a property with, are up for sale. The properties at 4260/4268 Oxbow Frontage Road are listed at $750,000.

The listing notes the 55-seat pub and restaurant could easily be repurposed to some other commercial, retail or industrial use.

The Burner is well known both for its food, which was featured on the Food Network television series “You’ve Gotta Eat Here,” and for its architecture. The restaurant was built inside a towering beehive burner of the sort once used for burning off wood waste. It stands along the frontage road adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway near the Malakwa Supermarket.

Inside, the bar and restaurant sports a large stone fireplace, wooden beams and a high ceiling. Upstairs there is a room with billiards and shuffleboard tables. The real estate listing states the commercial kitchen was updated in 2017.

The house, located at the rear of the Burner, is a triplex made up of three separate suites, each with their own entrance. The five-acre property between the beehive burner and the house once used as a strawberry farm.

The Burner was purchased in May 2016 from its original owner Ray Hansen, who used 1,140 pounds of welding rod in the structure’s renovation. In addition to serving as a restaurant, the site was also used to host a chainsaw carving competition and a classic snowmobile race.



