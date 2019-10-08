Steve Allen is the new owner of the Shuswap Wine Cellar in Centenoka Park Mall. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap make your own wine businesses change hands

One business in Salmon Arm, one in Blind Bay, sell wine, cider and beer making kits

Two make-your-own-wine businesses have come under new ownership and are looking to expand into younger clientele.

The Shuswap Wine Cellar in Centenoka Park Mall in Salmon Arm and Cork N Cap U Brew at the Blind Bay Marketplace were both previously owned by Patricia and Mike Zuniga. Ownership of the Shuswap Wine Cellar has now been transferred to Steve Allen and the new owners of Cork N Cap U Brew are Don Bolen and his spouse Laurie.

Read more: Shuswap wineries win big at All Canadian Wine Championships

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Women Who Wine ready to keep on giving

Allen worked for the Zunigas for a few years before buying the business from them. Allen balances his work at the wine cellar with his career in sound engineering. It was due to slower times in sound engineering that Allen looked for part-time work and found it with Mike and Patricia at the wine cellar.

Both the Shuswap Wine Cellar and Cork N Cap U Brew sell wine kits, complete with non-fermented grape juice, chemicals, yeast and the necessary equipment involved in the wine making process. For a fee, customers can keep the wine at the store and come pick it up once the process is completed and bottle it themselves.

View this post on Instagram

Filtering is fun!!!

A post shared by Shuswap Wine Cellar (@shuswap_wine_cellar) on

In light of the new ownership, the Shuswap Wine Cellar is running several discounts during October.

Allen says he’s excited to take on the business and hopes to expand the customer base.

“It’s a nice clientele here and I’m just hoping to grow it and get some younger people interested in it.”

View this post on Instagram

Juice now. Wine later!🍷🍷

A post shared by Shuswap Wine Cellar (@shuswap_wine_cellar) on

At the Cork N Cap U Brew, Don Bolen has had no previous retail experience but he likes the work.

“I really enjoy making wine; I didn’t think I would but I do,” Bolen said. “I really enjoy the people that come in. It’s kind of like a fun thing to do and I needed a challenge.”

Read more: Hundreds attend celebration of life for British Columbia wine industry pioneer

Read more: Charity and support spills freely from Shuswap Women Who Wine

The challenge Bolen enjoys tackling is making sure the product is perfect.

“You don’t want to make any mistakes because that’s people’s wine, they’re pretty particular about it,” he said with a laugh.

Bolen worked with the Zunigas for 10 months before purchasing the business. Before wine, he worked in information technology for 25 years and was introduced to wine-making by his brother.

Cork N Cap U Brew also sells kits for making apple cider, mixed fruit cider and pear cider.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Norwegian pension fund omits four Canadian firms as it exits oilsands investments
Next story
Pace of Canadian housing starts slowed in September but less than expected

Just Posted

Shuswap make your own wine businesses change hands

One business in Salmon Arm, one in Blind Bay, sell wine, cider and beer making kits

Salmon Arm Tennis Club earns provincial recognition for indoor courts

Club presented with the Contribution to Community Tennis award

Beware: Requests to test water in people’s homes in Malakwa draw suspicion

Door-to-door visits do not match the timing or description of the last CSRD consultant visit to the area

‘Unforgettable, irresistible’ soprano featured in HD Live at Met’s Manon

Passionate opera ready to go on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Salmar Classic

Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding car that knocked woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

LETTER: Questions to ask yourself before the election

Okanagan resident urging voters to consider climate

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

Most Read