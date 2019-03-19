Shuswap Timmies to have coffee on day and night

Sicamous Tim Hortons on Highway 1 to stay open around the clock starting March 25

Weary travellers and night owls will be able to come in for a cup of coffee at the Sicamous Tim Hortons any time of the day or night starting on March 25.

As of Monday, the store’s drive-thru and dining room will both be open 24 hours a day.

Read More: New highways maintenance contractor for Shuswap begins April 1

Read More: Mom concerned with needles found at Central Okanagan park

Manager Mandy Sandhu said the store will be hiring new staff to accommodate some moving to the night shift.

The Sicamous location will be unique on this stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway as the Revelstoke Tim Hortons closes for the night at 10 p.m., while two of Salmon Arm’s locations are shut at 11 while the third’s drive-thru is open 24 hours a day but its dining room is not. The location in Golden also closes at 11 p.m.

Sandhu said she hopes the 24 hour service will be used by truckers and other overnight travellers.

Read More: A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Read More: Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter