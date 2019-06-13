Ovino Winery won two medals at the 2019 All Canadian Wine Championships. (File Photo)

Shuswap wineries win big at All Canadian Wine Championships

Ovino Winery’s pinot grigio earned a coveted double gold medal.

The best pinot grigio in Canada is grown, bottled and corked on a secluded property up the Shuswap’s Yankee Flats Road.

Ovino Winery’s pinot grigio picked up a double gold medal and that was just one of several awards won by local wineries at the 2019 All Canadian Wine Championship.

John Koopmans, Ovino’s owner and winemaker described the medal-winning white wine as beautifully dry, aromatic and fruit-forward. He said it is at its best as a summertime sipper but is enjoyable in any season.

Ovino also won a silver medal for their black Riesling in the red hybrid blends category.

The winery on Yankee Flats Road was far from the only local producer to medal at the championships.

Sunnybrae Vineyards and Winery won a pair of gold medals for their Ortega and their 2017-vintage redneck red.

Larch Hills Winery’s Lemberger also impressed the judges, winning it a silver medal.

Recline Ridge Winery, located in Tappen won bronze for their 2017 Marechal Foch.

