Sicamous Beach Park concerts to include beer on tap

Shuswap business The Tapped Truck, will serve beer, wine and cider during summer concert series

Drinks will pour as the bands play at Music in the Park events in Sicamous this summer.

At their July 10 meeting, District of Sicamous council approved the addition of beverage service, provided by the Tapped Truck, to the weekly music in the park events coordinated by the chamber of commerce.

The Tapped Truck is a Shuswap beverage service company that pours beer and other beverages from the back of a vintage pickup truck.

Sheila Devost, the executive director of the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce, said she thinks the possibility of enjoying a beverage will draw more people to the weekly concert series at Sicamous’ Beach Park

Read More: Shuswap farm family raise following on Instagram

Read More: Fines of $50 added to Salmon Arm’s panhandling bylaw to be used as last resort

“I think anytime you add something like that it’s always beneficial to the crowd. I think it will bring a different group down to Music in the Park once everyone is aware they’re there,” Devost said.

Devost said beer, wine and cider will be available, along with the barbecue put on by the chamber at each of the weekly concerts. She added that a percentage of beverage sales will be going back to the chamber to help fund public events.

A sizable crowd of 360 people came out for the opening public concert of the summer last Monday, and Devost expects the turnout to only get better as the summer goes on. The summer of concerts is sponsored by SASCU, as well as individual evenings sponsored by chamber of commerce member businesses.

Read More: Salmon Arm Tennis Club gets extension to pay back city loan for new indoor facility

Read More: Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Mayor Terry Rysz said he expects the beverage service will be well received by the public, but also well controlled.

Roots, rock and blues trio Devon Coyote plays the next Music in the Park show starting at 6 p.m. on July 15. The following week, Sherman “Tank” Doucette will bring his high-energy blues show to the stage on July 22.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Successful master bakers find inspiration in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Successful master bakers find inspiration in Salmon Arm

Markus and Ursula Jaeger embrace community and opportunities it provides

Public concerns prompt deferral of rezoning for Sicamous RV park

Zoning amendment would allow seasonal RV parking on land reserved for single-family homes

Salmon Arm Tennis Club gets extension to pay back city loan for new indoor facility

Unexpected expenses mean cost overrun as $2.9 million dollar project being built for $1.7 million

Salmon Arm to study potential sites for expanding sewage treatment plant

City staff say plant to reach capacity in two to five years depending on population

Fines of $50 added to Salmon Arm’s panhandling bylaw to be used as last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

7-Eleven gives free brain-freezes to celebrate 50 years

People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

South Okanagan RCMP detachment busiest in B.C.

Penticton RCMP officers are dealing with the highest criminal case burden in the province

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Mixed Martial Arts back in the Okanagan ring

Aptly titled XFC “Unbanned”, 22 fights are scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 24

Pot shop in Lake Country gets provincial go-ahead

Starbuds to open in July

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Okanagan

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

Most Read