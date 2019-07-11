Sicamous Beach Park concerts to include beer on tap

Drinks will pour as the bands play at Music in the Park events in Sicamous this summer.

At their July 10 meeting, District of Sicamous council approved the addition of beverage service, provided by the Tapped Truck, to the weekly music in the park events coordinated by the chamber of commerce.

The Tapped Truck is a Shuswap beverage service company that pours beer and other beverages from the back of a vintage pickup truck.

Sheila Devost, the executive director of the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce, said she thinks the possibility of enjoying a beverage will draw more people to the weekly concert series at Sicamous’ Beach Park

“I think anytime you add something like that it’s always beneficial to the crowd. I think it will bring a different group down to Music in the Park once everyone is aware they’re there,” Devost said.

Devost said beer, wine and cider will be available, along with the barbecue put on by the chamber at each of the weekly concerts. She added that a percentage of beverage sales will be going back to the chamber to help fund public events.

A sizable crowd of 360 people came out for the opening public concert of the summer last Monday, and Devost expects the turnout to only get better as the summer goes on. The summer of concerts is sponsored by SASCU, as well as individual evenings sponsored by chamber of commerce member businesses.

Mayor Terry Rysz said he expects the beverage service will be well received by the public, but also well controlled.

Roots, rock and blues trio Devon Coyote plays the next Music in the Park show starting at 6 p.m. on July 15. The following week, Sherman “Tank” Doucette will bring his high-energy blues show to the stage on July 22.

