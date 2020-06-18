Sicamous business reopening at highway houseboat

Hooked Decor & What Knots is located off of Highway 1

Hooked Decor & What Knots will open for a second season on June 18 in the famous District of Sicamous houseboat on Highway 1.

Mother and daughter team Leanne and Karlee Komaryk said they’re ready for another busy summer.

Operating out of the former visitor information centre houseboat kiosk by the Silver Sands Road turnoff, the Komaryk’s Hooked Decor offers a unique collection of pre-loved furniture, with a mix of nautical and beach related decor, Hooked on Sicamous-branded drink ware and souvenirs.

As well, the store offers a variety of custom signs.

To begin the season, Hooked Decor & What Knots will be open from Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See their Facebook page and Instagram feed for special events throughout the summer, as well as the store’s updated July and August hours. Also watch for Hooked Decor & What Knots’ new website. For more information, contact Leanne at 250-826-8562, or by email at hookeddecor@gmail.com.

Shuswap Lake