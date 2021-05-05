Sicamous grad student given opportunity to leave legacy

Joanne Jankowski will be leaving her mark at Eagle River Secondary with a mural funded by SASCU.

The Grade 12 student was awarded this honour, along with a $500 term deposit and another $500 for art supplies, by The SASCU Youth Council, for a concept she submitted to SASCU’s Leave Your Legacy Project art contest.

Specifically for Eagle River Secondary, the contest invited students to submit a project that would leave a message to future students. The winner gets to create their mural by the school’s courtyard.

The Youth Council remarked on Joanne’s submission of treetops and a soaring eagle inspiring future students to “look up – to see something spectacular,” and appreciated her “bold use of colour and focus on our local forests in her illustration.”

Youth council member Kacy Fehr said they were impressed by all the entries.

“I wish we could have picked them all,” said Fehr, an advisor at SASCU. “I especially enjoyed the thoughtful write ups that were submitted along with the pieces; theses texts really helped described the artists’ inspiration and overall message to future students.”

The unveiling of the finished piece and a presentation of the term deposit will occur at ERS on Friday, June 4.

