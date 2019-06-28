Mayor Terry Rysz cuts the ribbon for the grand opening of High Mountain Cannabis alongside Loran and Cassandra Radchenko, the store’s owners. (Photo Contributed)

Sicamous’ High Mountain Cannabis opens for business

Third private cannabis retailer in Shuswap to receive provincial licence

After receiving their provincial licensing, High Mountain Cannabis, Sicamous’ first retail cannabis store, cut a grand-opening ribbon on Thursday, June 27.

Loran Radchenko, the owner of the store, said he is excited to get up and running. He is pleased to have been granted the provincial licence, approved almost two months after the store was approved by the District of Sicamous. The store is located at #12-433 Finlayson Street.

Radchenko said he is looking forward to making his business a part of the community and providing jobs for people in Sicamous. As of late May, he told the Eagle Valley News he had hired six local residents to staff the store.

Radchenko said business was steady after the grand opening on June 27 and during a soft opening the day before.

Before stocking shelves and opening for business, High Mountain Cannabis held an open house, which Radchenko described as a part of their commitment to social responsibility. The 19+ event on May 30 allowed the community a chance to learn about the store before it opened.

During the same meeting they approved High Mountain Cannabis, district council approved a second cannabis store called Sicamous Trading Co., which is to be located on Main Street. Sicamous Trading Co.’s provincial licence has not yet been approved.

High Mountain Cannabis joins two stores which have been approved in Salmon Arm and a total of 34 licensed private cannabis retailers provincewide.

