Sicamous visitor centre moving in with museum

Combination to benefit users, help chamber and museum with rising costs

Sicamous’ museum and visitor centre are moving in together.

The visitor centre will be joining the museum in its current space in the municipal building at 446 Main Street in a move that officials say will benefit both community institutions.

A press release from the The Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce, which runs the visitor centre, and the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society notes similar visitor centre and museum combinations have proven successful in other communities.

A key benefit to the new arrangement will be longer hours for the museum. The visitor centre, which currently operates from a location at the Parkland Shopping Centre, is open 320 days a year, while the museum is only open for 60. The shared space will allow the museum to remain open for the same hours as the visitor centre, welcoming more visitors to see its fascinating exhibits.

Approximately 5,000 people passed through the doors of the visitor centre in 2018, while about 600 visited the museum.

In order to inform visitors about Sicamous’ history while they are visiting, museum staff will be educating visitor centre staff, including its summer students, so they are informed on local history and able to answer questions.

Along with benefiting visitors, the move is seen as fiscally prudent by both groups. According to the press release, both non-profit groups face rising costs and limited funding.

The chamber will also be relocating to the municipal building. The move is expected to take place within the next 90 days.

