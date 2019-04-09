Slurpees coming to Sicamous

Residents can expect Centex gas pumps in front of planned 7-Eleven along Highway 1

The building under construction on Rauma Avenue in Sicamous will house a 7-Eleven convenience store and Centex gas station. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Big Gulps, Slurpees and more will soon be available along Highway 1 in Sicamous.

District of Sicamous planner Melinda Smyrl confirms the building under construction at the Trans-Canada-Highway/ Rauma Avenue intersection will be a Centex gas station with a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Construction is being done by Parke Pacific Projects, a Kelowna-based firm. The outer structure of the building as well as the awning for the gas pumps are already taking shape.

A development permit for the site was originally issued in 2016 for a building containing both a drive-thru coffee shop which the permit applicant stated could have been a Starbucks. In late 2017, the permit was amended to be for a gas station and convenience store only.

