CherryBee Boutique has grown from its Cherryville studio, with jewelry now being sold in Vernon at Simply Baskets Home and Gift. (Contributed)

Small town Okanagan business shines in big city

Cherryville jewelry now offered at Vernon shop

A Cherryville business owner is creating a buzz as she expands her hive.

Debbee Werner has been handcrafting silver and beaded jewelry for more than 20 years. Originally from Australia, Werner ended careers in music and publishing and moved to B.C., where she wound up in Cherryville.

“I continued beading and came up with my first original design of an anklet with bells,” said Werner, a designer and silversmith. “I sold literally thousands of these as a regular farmers’ markets vendor, enjoying providing them in every colour and size.”

What started from her home studio has now evolved into CherryBee Boutique, with the bee-utiful pieces available online, in the gift shop at Frank’s General Store and most recently her work has been added to Simply Baskets Home and Gift in Vernon.

For more information visit cherrybeeboutique.com.

