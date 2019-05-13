Snapshot: For Mom

Brandon and Alanna Gunn build a hanging basket for a Mother’s Day gift at the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s on Saturday, May 11. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)
Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region
The Greenery Cannabis boutique has received licensing approval from the province
The annual endurance mountain bike race saw hundreds of mountain bikers ride the South Canoe Trails.
There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby
Temperatures in the mid 20s and scattered clouds are expected regionwide.
Sunny skies aren’t expected to stay, rain and clouds are in the forecast
12th annual Dancing With the Vernon Stars announces competitors
The solar array will have zero effect on our peak and our obligation to buy power
Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG
‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’
The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control
Judge Wellington Kelley was a prominent Summerland pioneer. To honour Kelley’s contributions… Continue reading
Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support
The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake
Two sheds and a fifth wheel go up in smoke Sunday morning in Spallumcheen; fire not suspicious
Free schooling, extra support services help — but should the government offer even more?
Employees of AEL, a division of Emcon, get five-year collective agreement with wage, benefit hikes
A fun social tournament kicked off the club’s season
Marilyn Alexis from Vernon campus honoured for leadership excellence