Brandon and Alanna Gunn build a hanging basket for a Mother’s Day gift at the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s on Saturday, May 11. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: For Mom

Brandon and Alanna Gunn build a hanging basket for a Mother’s Day gift at the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s on Saturday, May 11. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Read now: Fire leads to “smokin deals” at Buckerfield’s

Read now: Police arrest suspect in Buckerfield’s purse theft

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Just Posted

Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Second legal cannabis store approved for the Shuswap

The Greenery Cannabis boutique has received licensing approval from the province

In photos: 2019 Salty Dog Enduro in Salmon Arm

The annual endurance mountain bike race saw hundreds of mountain bikers ride the South Canoe Trails.

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: A bright and sunny Mother’s Day

Temperatures in the mid 20s and scattered clouds are expected regionwide.

VIDEO: Grey skies and showers this week across the Okanagan Valley

Sunny skies aren’t expected to stay, rain and clouds are in the forecast

Stars take stage in support of North Okanagan Hospice Society

12th annual Dancing With the Vernon Stars announces competitors

LETTER: Storage project, not solar power, will benefit Summerland

The solar array will have zero effect on our peak and our obligation to buy power

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

Kelly Avenue is named after Wellington Kelley

Judge Wellington Kelley was a prominent Summerland pioneer. To honour Kelley’s contributions… Continue reading

NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support

Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake

Most Read