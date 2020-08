J.R. Morgan throws an axe into the target at the “axe hole” outside the AFD gas station in Sicamous. Morgan has had the axe throwing lanes open for about a year and says he plans to open an attached concession serving pizza and donairs. Reservations can be made for the axe-throwing lanes by calling 587-335-3994. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

