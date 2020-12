More than 300 pairs donated for Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter

Kintec Salmon Arm owner Graham Archer stands behind the 349 pairs of shoes collected through the business’ November shoe drive for the Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter. For each pair donated, Archer is also donating $1. (Contributed)

