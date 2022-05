Snapshot: Seeing clearly at Salmon Arm Spring Home Show

Simon Hammond watches as son Jonah tries out and AquaBlade window wiper during the Salmon Arm Spring Home Show at Shaw Centre on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Simon Hammond of Revelstoke watches as son Jonah tries out an AquaBlade window wiper during the Salmon Arm Spring Home Show at Shaw Centre on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Read more: RONA Salmon Arm busy with customers for April 8 ‘soft opening’

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmHome and Garden