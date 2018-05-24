Sorrento chiropractors support food bank

For the third year in a row, the Sorrento Chiropractic Wellness Centre held a food drive on behalf of the Sorrento Food Bank.The staff and clients of Dr. Darren and Mary McNaughton raised $742 in cash donations, as well as 400 lbs in food donations. The staff and clients of Dr. Jenica Sorban raised $300 in cash donations. Thanks goes out to everyone who donated.