South Shuswap chamber hosts workshop for starting a small business

Small Business Week, Oct. 15 to 19, is fast approaching, and the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce will be marking the occasion with a workshop geared to prospective small business owners.

The chamber, in collaboration with Community Futures and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, will present a half-day workshop, “Starting a Small Business,” featuring three dynamic speakers. The workshop will take place on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Duffer’s Den Restaurant, 2404 Centennial Dr. in Blind Bay. Tea, coffee and breakfast pastries will be served.

Kathryn Vennard, of the law form Brooke Downs Vennard will speak on the many forms of business structure: sole proprietorship, partnership and corporation. The importance of agreements needed to support all models will also be discussed.

Angie Spencer, CPA from BDO Dunwoody will delve into tax filings, dealing with Canada Revenue and other financial matters relevant to owning a small business. Lastly, through a fast-paced interactive process, small business consultant James Young will present key considerations for both the “start-up” and “early-years” as a business owner. His particular session will focus primarily on marketing and sales.

Thanks to a grant received from the CSRD, these workshops are offered at a very attractive price of just $20 per attendee for chamber members and $35 for non-chamber members. For more info or to register for the workshop, email: manager@southshuswapchamber.com.

