Sports memorabilia up for auction to support Salmon Arm Minor Hockey

Barley Station Brew Pub has more than 50 items up for grabs

Kathy and Stu Bradford at the Barley Station Brew Pub show off some of the items available in the silent auction the pub is putting on in support of Salmon Arm Minor Hockey on Tuesday, March 3. The auction which features a variety of sports jerseys and T-shirts, some of them signed will run at the pub until Sunday, March 8. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Lovers of sports memorabilia will be able to add to their collections while supporting local minor hockey at a silent auction hosted by the Barley Station Brew Pub.

In honour of the upcoming NHL Rogers Hometown Hockey broadcast in Salmon Arm, Barley Station owners Stu and Kathy Bradford have amassed more than 50 auction items such as hockey jerseys and T-shirts, some autographed, as well as bobbleheads, other hockey-themed items and a pair of rod hockey tables.

Read More: Salmon Arm prepares for Rogers Hometown Hockey

Read More: Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

Auction item bids can now be tracked on a list posted to the pub’s front door. Bids will be accepted until Sunday.

#Salmon Arm