Statistics Canada says retail sale fell 0.1 per cent in August to $51.5 billion as sales at food and beverage stores dropped. A few shoppers browse the sprawling New Horizon Mall in Calgary on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Statistics Canada reports retail sales edged down 0.1 per cent in August

Sales at gasoline stations fell 0.4 per cent as a result of lower prices at the pump

Statistics Canada says the value of retail sales fell 0.1 per cent in August to $51.5 billion, with price reductions accounting for most of the the unexpected decline.

Economists on average had expected an increase of 0.4 per cent for August, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

CIBC economist Royce Mendes says the weakness affected nearly half of the subsectors tracked by Statistics Canada and noted that total volumes were up, indicating the pullback was due to lower prices.

Statistics Canada says sales at food and beverage stores fell 0.8 per cent in August, the first move down from the sector in three months.

Meanwhile, sales at gasoline stations fell 0.4 per cent as a result of lower prices at the pump, while gasoline sales rose 2.8 per cent in volume terms.

Sales at general merchandise stores gained 0.8 per cent and motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 0.1 per cent.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.2 per cent in August.

ALSO READ: Teen bookworms could be setting themselves up for richer future, study suggests

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian business needs Brexit certainty but Johnson plan only a start: observers
Next story
Opposition to Trans Mountain won’t change, B.C. minister says

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read