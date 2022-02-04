A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Statistics Canada says 200,000 jobs lost in January

Decrease marks the largest drop since January 2021, when the economy shed 207,800 jobs

Statistics Canada says the economy lost 200,000 jobs in January amid stricter public health rules put in place to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The decrease marks the largest drop since January 2021, when the economy shed 207,800 jobs.

The loss also pushed the unemployment rate to 6.5 per cent in January compared with 6.0 per cent in December.

As Omicron spread across the country, governments reintroduced capacity limits and closures for workplaces such as restaurants and gyms.

Statistics Canada says the bulk of the job losses were in Ontario and Quebec, which implemented among the strictest measures in the country.

Food services and accommodations were among the hardest hit, with young people and women most affected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Founders of Earls, Joey Restaurants acquire ownership of Cactus Club Cafe

Just Posted

The early bird discount deadline for purchase/renewal of City of Salmon Arm dog licences is Feb. 16, 2022. (Schroederhund/Pixabay image)
Discount deadline for City of Salmon Arm dog licences coming up

Missy Mackintosh flashes an enthusiastic thumbs-up after being selected among the final four competitors in the 2019 Launch-a-Preneur competition. Mackintosh would go on to win the grand prize. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Aspiring Shuswap entrepreneurs wanted for Dragon’s Den-like experience

(Photo - Adriana Chionetti)
Morning Start: The sentence that uses every letter in the English language

Staff Sgt. Scott West of Salmon Arm RCMP says the Police Based Victim Services section plays a crucial role in the detachment. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Workload of police victim services staff concerns Salmon Arm’s top cop