Taco about excitement in North Okanagan

“Dreams really do come true!” said Stacy Lynn, one of hundreds of Vernon residents excited about the news that Taco Time is coming to town.
A banner has been posted at the 27th Street location announcing that the fast food restaurant is opening soon.
It is located at the former Daily Grind, a drive-thru coffee shop that closed.
Hundreds of people shared their excitement over the news, after Chelsey Hodgins posted a photo of the sign on the Vernon Rant and Rave.
“Was the highlight to my day,” Hodgins said.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.