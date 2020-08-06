Mi Taqueria Mexican Cantina is one of three food vendors that will be set up in the Village Green Hotel parking lot (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Tacos added to North Okanagan food truck lineup

Mi Taqueria Mexican Cantina opened Aug. 5 at the Village Green Hotel parking lot

Starting a business from the ground up isn’t easy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but for the owners of a Mexican food truck in Vernon, getting started was a feat made possible by the people closest to them.

Mi Taqueria Mexican Cantina had its first day of operation Wednesday, Aug. 5, stationed alongside a pair of other vendors in the parking lot of the Village Green Hotel on 27th Street. For Amaya Ormaechea and her husband, John Green, it was a long time in the making.

“Five years ago I met my husband and he asked me, ‘what is your dream.’ That’s what drew me to my husband, he always asked me what my dreams are, what I want, what I need,” Ormaechea said.

Her dream to build a Mexican food truck from scratch was met with an unfortunate obstacle last year, when her husband was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

The couple purchased a trailer shortly before the pandemic hit, and got to work—a process Ormaechea says helped them through a difficult time.

“It’s helped that he was going outside every day and (working) on the trailer,” Ormaechea said.

Green is now in remission, and with the stand open the two are grateful to the other business owners they share a lot with who helped them along the way: Lorne Beckett (Green’s business partner and owner of Ogopogo Concessions) and his wife Jennifer Beckett; Ryan Carlos, owner of International Perogies; and Heath Anderson of Uncle Buck’s Lil’ Donuts.

Green also thanked Vince Nickel and the staff at Interior Health.

“These are the people who have supported us and gave us all our positive thoughts and encouragement,” Ormaechea said.

“I’d also like to thank my husband for all his hard work on the trailer,” she added. “I’m proud of his strength … without him, there wouldn’t be a Mi Taqueria.”

The pair bring decades of experience to their latest venture. Green has been in the Vernon restaurant business for 25 years, and Ormaechea in the Lower Mainland for about as long.

Mi Taqueria, International Perogies and Uncle Bucks will be at the Village Hotel Parking lot for the summer season—or as long as weather permits—Wednesday through Saturday.

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched to keep Vernon restaurant afloat

READ MORE: Shuswap pet nutritionist and raw diet advocate to be in national magazine

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Businessrestaurant

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap wineries medal at national championships

Just Posted

Fire at Marble Point near Sicamous now under control

Two days of work on the fire has reduced its size and controlled it

ICBC stats reveal where most vehicle collisions are occurring in Salmon Arm

Statistics for property damage only and casualty crashes span four year period

Morning Start: Water can freeze and boil at the same time

Your morning start for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Hunting cabins were built west of Summerland

Area around Darke Lake was once known as the Piggeries

Father recounts narrow escape from Shuswap houseboat fire

Saskatchewan group overwhelmed by kindness of Sicamous, Salmon Arm communities

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

North Okanagan man chains himself to tree in protest of construction

Crews began work clearing space for a new facility Thursday, Aug. 6

South Okanagan sees increase in real estate activity

More single family homes sold at higher prices when compared with a year ago

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Search crews en route to vehicle over Coquihalla Highway embankment

Incident on northbound side of highway near Great Bear Snowshed: SAR

Fire causes significant damage to West Kelowna home

The fire was first reported at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

North Okanagan police search for owner of lost iPhone

Concerned citizen turns phone into RCMP

Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen presents bursaries worth more than $40,000

Nine endowment funds provided bursaries to 20 students within region

Most Read