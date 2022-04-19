A Sunwing aircraft is parked at Montreal Trudeau airport in Montreal on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Technical issue continues to disrupt travel plans for thousands of Sunwing passengers

About 15 out of the more than 40 scheduled flights have been processed since issue surfaced

Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.

The Toronto-based company says about 15 out of the more than 40 scheduled flights have been processed since the technical issue first surfaced.

Sunwing says its check-in systems provider continues to experience a system outage.

It says Airline Choice is working with relevant authorities to find a solution as soon as possible and is processing flights manually, subject to airport restrictions, curfews and required crew reassignments.

Some of the planes are waiting to return to Canada, which has delayed the start of vacations for other travellers.

Sunwing apologized to passengers “whose travel plans have been impacted” and urged them to sign up for flight alerts on its website at Sunwing.ca.

“Our team has been working day and night to find alternate ways to get customers to their destination or on return flights home,” it said in a news release.

The tour operator has said the problem also affected other airlines, snarling their traffic as well.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Almost stranded:’ Sunwing delays dozens of flights, leaving passengers up in the air

Air Travel

Previous story
Greenhouse gas emissions exempted, for big B.C. greenhouses

Just Posted

In a case of hindering those who help, someone stole the tail light off the Chase Fire Rescue command truck over the April 16-18 long weekend. (Chase Fire Rescue photo)
Thief targets citizens who serve by stealing light off Chase Fire Rescue Command truck

Cases of avian flu have been detected on certain poultry farms in six central Alberta counties. (File photo from flickr)
UPDATE: Avian flu near Enderby creates large control zone

Fire devours a barn used for storage in the 1400 block of Vella Road in Tappen during the morning of Tuesday, April 19. Although the son of the owner was living upstairs in the barn, he was not home and no one was injured. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)
Fire destroys barn on Vella Road in Tappen, person was living upstairs

Murray Rankin, B.C. minister of indigenouse relations and reconcilitation, announces grants to reduce wildfire risks at the Kalamalka See Orchard Tuesday, April 19. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Grants reduce Okanagan wildfire risks