Jack’s on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna. (Instagram)

Jack’s on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna. (Instagram)

The perfect Kelowna bar to ‘break up’ in this Valentine’s Day

Jack’s on Bernard is hosting a pop up bar this month

Following the winter wonderland experience of Jack’s on Bernard Avenue, a new culinary adventure is on the agenda for the downtown restaurant.

In time for Valentine’s Day, Jack’s is launching another pop-up titled Break Up Bar, starting Feb. 4 and running until Feb.15.

Jack’s general manager, Jeremy Cummins, commented that he doesn’t think that anyone he knows has avoided heartbreak, at least at some point.

“Break Up Bar is going to be about sharing those stories and memories, laughing about them and maybe shedding a couple of tears amongst friends,” said Cummings. “Break Up Bar is truly for everyone, even the love birds. That being said we have paid special consideration to guests who want to come solo, especially with the food features that chef Johan Socolovich has put together including a cheese or chocolate fondue for one.”

Casey Greabeiel, co-owner of Jack’s said that after the success of the Winter Wonder Bar, the team at Jacks was excited to plan another pop-up experience.

“After much discussion, we decided that taking a unique angle on Valentine’s Day could be a fun project for everyone,” he said.

The pop-up will feature fun table settings, unique decor, festive lighting and rom-com’s playing on the projection screen.

Erin van den Brink is the designer in charge of transforming the cocktail lounge into an all-out heartbreak experience. She was behind the magical Winter Wonder Bar that ran over the holidays in December.

Jack’s general manager, Jeremy Cummins, commented that he doesn’t think that anyone he knows has avoided heartbreak, at least at some point.

Just like the Winter Wonder Bar, the Break Up Bar will feature a special cocktail menu created by bar manager Griffin Cox.

He has designed three cocktails specifically for this pop-up called Strawberry Swing, Heart-Shaped Box and Chasing Pavements.

Jack’s is also still offering its Dine Around Menu throughout the pop-up.

READ MORE: British Columbians were back to restaurants in pre-pandemic numbers in late 2021

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DiningFoodKelowna

Previous story
Kaleden company gets cannabis cultivation license from Health Canada

Just Posted

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Okanagan-Shuswap active house listings remain at record low

Reports of sexual assaults to Salmon Arm RCMP jump substantially during last three months of 2021, SAFE Society says such assaults tend to be ‘vastly under-reported’ across Canada. (File photo)
Reports to police of sexual assaults in Salmon Arm rise substantially near end of 2021

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold responded Erin O’Toole being voted out as Conservative Party of Canada leader on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (File photo) North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold responded Erin O’Toole being voted out as Conservative Party of Canada leader on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP looks forward to rebuilding of unity within Conservative party

Recycled light bulbs and light fixtures in Salmon Arm now have a home – Bill’s Bottle Depot in Salmon Arm. (Pixabay image)
Recycled light bulbs in Salmon Arm find new permanent home