The perfect Kelowna bar to ‘break up’ in this Valentine’s Day

Jack’s on Bernard is hosting a pop up bar this month

Following the winter wonderland experience of Jack’s on Bernard Avenue, a new culinary adventure is on the agenda for the downtown restaurant.

In time for Valentine’s Day, Jack’s is launching another pop-up titled Break Up Bar, starting Feb. 4 and running until Feb.15.

Jack’s general manager, Jeremy Cummins, commented that he doesn’t think that anyone he knows has avoided heartbreak, at least at some point.

“Break Up Bar is going to be about sharing those stories and memories, laughing about them and maybe shedding a couple of tears amongst friends,” said Cummings. “Break Up Bar is truly for everyone, even the love birds. That being said we have paid special consideration to guests who want to come solo, especially with the food features that chef Johan Socolovich has put together including a cheese or chocolate fondue for one.”

Casey Greabeiel, co-owner of Jack’s said that after the success of the Winter Wonder Bar, the team at Jacks was excited to plan another pop-up experience.

“After much discussion, we decided that taking a unique angle on Valentine’s Day could be a fun project for everyone,” he said.

The pop-up will feature fun table settings, unique decor, festive lighting and rom-com’s playing on the projection screen.

Erin van den Brink is the designer in charge of transforming the cocktail lounge into an all-out heartbreak experience. She was behind the magical Winter Wonder Bar that ran over the holidays in December.

Just like the Winter Wonder Bar, the Break Up Bar will feature a special cocktail menu created by bar manager Griffin Cox.

He has designed three cocktails specifically for this pop-up called Strawberry Swing, Heart-Shaped Box and Chasing Pavements.

Jack’s is also still offering its Dine Around Menu throughout the pop-up.

