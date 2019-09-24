Salmon Arm Cannabis is now open. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store and running

Applications pending for two additional stores proposed for city core

Downtown Salmon Arm’s third cannabis store is up and running.

Salmon Arm Cannabis, located on Shuswap Street just north of the Trans-Canada Highway, is adding staff and expanding their hours after an initial soft opening on September 9.

The store is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but manager Skye Mackay said once a few extra employees started they will be able to open on weekends as well.

Mackay said it has been a long road to getting the business open, after more than a year of dealing with licenses and permits. She added that business has been steady but not “crazy busy” as summer turns to fall.

Salmon Arm Cannabis joins Downtown Cannabis and the Greenery Cannabis Boutique in downtown Salmon Arm and Green Canoe Cannabis in Canoe. Salmon Arm council imposed a cap of four cannabis stores that would be allowed to open in the downtown area. Applications are still pending for another downtown cannabis store, Eden, at the north end of Shuswap Street, with another store proposed for the former Windmill Meats location on Lakeshore Drive.

