This Big Mac attack will make you shake your head

Talk about a Big Mac attack

Fast food giant McDonald’s has lost the ‘Big Mac’ trademark in the European Union, where regulators have ruled in favour of Ireland-based fast food Supermac’s.

Arch-rival Burger King couldn’t resist and is using a troll-type ad campaign to take a bite out of McDonald’s European marketshare.

READ ALSO: Beyond Burger back on the menu at A&W – for good

Burger King’s ads tout burgers that are ‘like a Big Mac, but actually big’, ‘burger Big Mac wished it was,’ and ‘Kind of like a Big Mac, but bigger and tastier.’

European regulators revoked McDonald’s registration of the trade mark, saying it hadn’t proven genuine use of it in the five years prior to the case being lodged in 2017.

Are Burger King’s ads in bad taste? Check out this video and make your own decision:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Just Posted

Effort underway to rename Sicamous arena

March Memorial Arena will honour contributions of Wayne and Lorraine March

Shuswap RCMP detachments team up to arrest suspects, recover property

Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Revelstoke RCMP recover stolen generator

Appeal launched by driver of boat in fatal Magna Bay houseboat crash denied

Leon Reinbrecht given three-year sentence after driving speedboat into a houseboat, killing a man

Former Little Shuswap Lake Band chief pleads guilty to assault

Victim said she has had suicidal thoughts and nightmares since the incident

UPDATE: Smoke the result of city sewer testing

Firefighters determine smoke coming from dried-out floor drain

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Winter’s chill to grip the Okanagan this weekend

The cold front starts with snow this weekend then an arctic front pushing through all of B.C.

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

North Okanagan public meeting on cannabis facility turns intense

More than 100 people show up in Lumby to voice displeasure over proposed 100,000 square foot plan

Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2010 death of Terry Blake Scott

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Most Read