Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

Black Press Media’s job fair is less than a month away and thousands of job seeks are expected to attend the event.

Whether you’re looking to switch careers or simply take on something new, the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair held in Kelowna on March 12 can help you take that next step.

Rick Sellers, president of Rogers Communications of B.C., said the company will be looking to fill an abundance of new positions at the fair. He said a candidate’s presence and attitude is of the utmost importance during a face-to-face job interview.

“Smile and bring a good attitude, that’s one of the first things we look for,” said Sellers, referring to the best way of making a good first impression.

“You would be amazed by the people who come up to our career fair booth and just look at you like it’s the last thing they’re wanting to do.”

READ MORE: New Rogers call centre bringing 350 jobs to Kelowna

Rogers Communications will be looking to fill hundreds of new positions this year in Kelowna to help get its new customer solutions centre up and running this summer. The centre is expected to bring 350 new jobs to the Okanagan, eventually grow to 500 employees and one million customer interactions each year.

Rather than solely using digital outlets such as LinkedIn or job boards like Indeed, Rogers sees the importance of attending job fairs to find its ideal employees.

“It’s an opportunity to put a face to a name for both sides,” said Sellers.

“There’s a lot of applicants out there that once we get a chance to meet them in person, the resume doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story. So, it’s great to have that interaction.”

Rogers is one of Canada’s top 100 employers and will be hiring candidates who can work flexible schedules, have the ability to navigate multiple computer systems and possess strong communication skills.

“A positive attitude and a willingness to learn are really two of the strong pre-requisites that we look for,” said Sellers.

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club will also be looking for workers who reflect its core values.

“We have our vision, mission and values and we hope that our employees share those values,” said Shasta Scott, human resources coordinator for the organization.

“Our vision is that all children and youth discover and achieve their dreams and grow up to be healthy, successful and active members of society. Our mission is to provide a safe supportive place. We want someone who can share those core values.”

READ MORE: Kelowna career fair offers new opportunities

This year in Kelowna, visitors can expect to find representatives from post-secondary institutions such as the University of Canada West, Focus College, Okanagan College, Centre of Arts and Technology and more.

Alongside these, you’ll be able to chat with representatives from employers such as B.C. Corrections, Retirement Concepts, ICBC, RCMP, WorkBC, just to name a few.

“With education and employers all together under one roof, prospective job-seekers will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality,” said event coordinator Jennifer Woods.

The upcoming Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is free and open to the public. The event will run on March 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Rutland Soccer Dome, behind the Rutland YMCA, 705 Dodd Rd., in Kelowna.

