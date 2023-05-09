Top Gear: Vernon trucking company earns Canadian honour

Western Midstream, owned by the Chambers Group, which has been named one of Canada’s top managed companies. (Chambers Group photo)

A local trucking company has managed to keep up to speed with management practices three years running.

Chambers Transportation Group Ltd. won its initial Best Managed award in 2020 and has successfully maintained its status since then, becoming a gold standard winner in 2023.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

“The Best Managed designation is the most prestigious business award in Canada. To win it again, and to be appointed a gold member, is thrilling. Every member of our company can be proud that they all had a hand in this achievement, and we thank them for their continued contributions to our success,” said Ryan Chambers, president.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The Chambers Group attributes its longevity and success as a company to a corporate strategy based on a simple belief that “if things work well, they can work better, and if you don’t figure out how, the competition will.”

This year, the organization is particularly proud of the immense success of a new trailer design, the Sulphur King B-Train. This trailer is a revolutionary concept that reduces the company’s carbon footprint and sustainably lowers costs for customers. The Sulphur King will change the face of bulk liquid transportation in Alberta and drive continued growth for the Chambers Group for many years to come.

“The 2023 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and resilience,” said Derrick Dempster, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Over the past year, companies such as Chambers Transportation Group Ltd. have been able to thrive by continuously adapting and successfully responding to challenges, seizing new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments, and driving sustainable growth.”

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Vernon, the Chambers Transportation Group Ltd., is a third-generation family business that operates four integrated bulk transportation companies in Canada and the United States: DCT Chambers Trucking Ltd., Langley Freight Lines (’90) Ltd., Western Midstream Inc., and DCT Chambers USA Ltd. The group serves the Forest, Pulp and Paper, Oil and Gas, Mining, Construction, and Chemical industries across the Pacific Northwest. The organization remains privately held by the Chambers Family and is ranked among the largest trucking firms in Canada .

READ MORE: This is only a test: Emergency alert goes off in Vernon

READ MORE: DCT drives crime fighting

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsLocal BusinessVernon