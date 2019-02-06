Toronto stock market edges higher, while U.S. stocks fall; loonie down

Canadian dollar traded for 75.87 cents US compared with an average of 76.14 cents US Tuesday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Gains in the materials and financials sectors helped Canada’s main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets headed lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.22 points at 15,715.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.58 points at 25,408.94. The S&P 500 index was down 4.05 points at 2,733.65, while the Nasdaq composite was down 13.90 points at 7,388.18.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.87 cents US compared with an average of 76.14 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was up 32 cents at US$53.98 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 0.5 of a cent at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$3 at US$1,316.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 2.80 cents at US$2.84 a pound.

The Canadian Press

