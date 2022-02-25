SASCU: Two new directors, one incumbent acclaimed to credit union board

Curtis Slingerland and June Stewart were recently acclaimed to the SASCU Credit Union board along with incumbent Constance Ladell. (Photos contributed)

SASCU’s 2022 call for directors resulted in two new directors and one incumbent on the board.

New directors with the credit union, Curtis Slingerland and June Stewart, were elected by acclimation, as was incumbent Constance Ladell.

“We are excited to see some strong SASCU board experience and a new face completing our team,” said board chair Dave King in a media release.

He added he is looking forward to officially welcoming them at the AGM on May 3.

According to the release, Slingerland and his family moved to Salmon Arm from Terrace in 2020. He recently began a new role as chief administrative officer for the Central Coast Regional District based in Bella Coola and joins SASCU with years of experience in public administration and governance.

Stewart is returning to the board. She first joined the SASCU board in 1986 after nine years as a SASCU employee and then served 30 years as a director until stepping away in 2016.

Board vice chair Constance Ladell was first elected to the board in 2016 and will be serving her third term. A retired lawyer, Ladell remains active in the community as a volunteer for several local organizations and committees, also serving on the board of the Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Society.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank directors Darlene McBain and Frank Popien who leave the board after their current terms,” King said. “Darlene joined in 2019 and chairs the conduct review and governance committee. Frank was first elected in 2009 and served until 2013. Since returning in 2015, Frank has served on all of our committees and currently chairs the credit & market risk committee. We appreciate all of their hard work and contributions to SASCU.”

For more information about the SASCU board, go to: sascu.com/about/governance.

