Pennask Wind Farm. (Contributed)

Pennask Wind Farm. (Contributed)

Two Okanagan wind farms sold to Calgary-based company

Canadian Power has agreed to purchase Okanagan Wind’s two local wind farms

The ownership of two Okanagan wind farms will soon change hands.

Calgary-based Canadian Power Holdings, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Group, has agreed to buy Okanagan Wind, which currently operates wind turbines at Pennask Summit, located off the Okanagan Connector, and Sihish Creek, about 30 kilometres west of Summerland.

The project is located on Crown land and consists of 10 turbines across the two locations. The current lease on the land extends to 2047.

“We are excited to be acquiring CK Group’s first renewable energy project in Canada, and look forward to finding other such opportunities for the group as we work to expand our footprint,” said Derek Goodmanson, CEO of Canadian Power.

The new ownership group plans to honour previous agreements with local First Nations, including providing access to job opportunities, annual benefit payments to the community, funds to support scholarships and continuing roles such as environmental monitoring of the projects.

The CK Group owns several renewable energy projects across the world and through Canadian Power, it owns a number of other projects in Canada.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2021.

READ MORE: Kelowna Actors Studio offering private, catered movie nights

READ MORE: Arctic winds to chill Okanagan next week

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alternative energy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. unemployment rate climbs as COVID-19 drags on

Just Posted

Louis Thomas, Secwépemc knowledge keeper and councillor with the Neskonlith First Nation, is one of four people to receive an Okanagan College Honorary Fellow Award at a special online convocation ceremony held on Jan. 22, 2021.
Secwépemc knowledge-keeper Louis Thomas receives Okanagan College’s highest honour

Neskonlith band councillor recognized for his outstanding community-building work

(Unsplash.com photo)
Arctic winds to chill Okanagan next week

Environment Canada is forecasting unseasonably cold temperatures starting Monday through next week

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Bear spray used in North Shuswap home invasion

Police are investigating the incident but say the public is not at risk.

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

Highway 97 is closed as crews work to remove a crashed vehicle. (Google Maps Image)
Update: Highway 97A reopens after vehicle recovery

A crashed vehicle was being removed on the highway south of Sicamous.

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Lucky To Go plans to have its food delivery service operational within the next two weeks. (Lucky To Go)
Kelowna ride-share company to offer low-fee food delivery service

In response to the ‘B.C. fee’ implemented by Skip The Dishes, Lucky To Go is offering low-fee food delivery services

The Bumwrap on Main St. was victim of a smash and grab on Thursday, Feb. 4.
WATCH: Brazen smash and grab in downtown Penticton caught on camera

Luckily, the tenant upstairs scared the thief off at Bumwrap clothing store

Coquihalla Summit on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 7. (DriveBC)
Snowfall warnings in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

A total of 10-15 centimetres of snow is anticipated on mountain passes throughout the day Sunday

Big White Ski Resort’s Village Centre seen via webcam on Feb. 7, 2021. (Big White)
Snow Report: Big White receives 16cm of fresh powder

Alpine base now sits at 224 centimetres

Pennask Wind Farm. (Contributed)
Two Okanagan wind farms sold to Calgary-based company

Canadian Power has agreed to purchase Okanagan Wind’s two local wind farms

This picture was taken Sunday morning in the Apex Mountain parking lot near Penticton. A whopping 27 centimetres of snow has fallen there in 24 hours, 85 cms in the past three days and 109 cms in the past five days. (James Shalman photo)
More than 25 centimetres of snow dumps on Okanagan ski hills

Baldy Mountain says the extra snow this week calls for extra caution in the backcountry

(Kelowna Actors Studio)
Kelowna Actors Studio offering private, catered movie nights

For a minimum of $150, you pick the movie and they supply the wine

Summerland’s Main Street ( Granville Road) in 1925 had wooden sidewalks. The photograph shows the Drug Store, A.J. Beers Shoe Store and on the far right, the recently rebuilt Gartrell Block, now the IOOF Hall. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum.)
Summerland’s downtown once had wooden sidewalks

Present-day Main Street was once named Granville Road

Most Read